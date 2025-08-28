Div Com Kashmir reviews flood preparedness

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 27: In view of the inclement weather across the Kashmir division, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Anshul Garg, convened an urgent meeting to assess the readiness of departments & district administrations to respond to any emergency and potential threat of floods in low-lying areas.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, Commissioner SMC, CEO ERA, and senior officials from various key departments, including ULB, FCS&CA, Education, IMD, Radio Kashmir, Doordarshan, I&FC, KPDCL, MED, UEED, R&B, BSNL, SDRF, NDRF, SRTC, PHE, BEACON, and others.

At the outset, Div Com took a detailed district-wise assessment of the flood situation, including the mapping of vulnerable areas and operational status of district-level control rooms. He reviewed the availability of essential supplies, readiness of manpower and machinery, deployment of resource personnel, and evacuation contingency plans.

Garg emphasized the importance of activating communication channels to ensure real-time information dissemination to both officials and the public. He directed Deputy Commissioners to update contact lists of district and tehsil-level committee members and to formulate backup communication plans in case of telecommunication breakdown.

Div Com also instructed departments to update logistics and resource data on the official portal and ensure all relevant information is accessible via a centralized dashboard.

To strengthen preparedness, he called for immediate clearance of debris from roads affected by landslides, facilitating the movement of emergency services and supplies.

Commissioner of SMC informed the meeting that 49 mobile dewatering pumps had been deployed in waterlogged areas across the city.

Officials from the Meteorological department informed the gathering that there is currently no imminent flood threat, and the weather is expected to improve later in the evening.

Div Com reiterated that all departments must remain on high alert and work in close coordination to ensure public safety and a prompt response to any emerging situation.

Later, Div Com visited Hari Niwas to inspect the operation and functioning of UT UT-level Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), where he checked the consolidated data of the centre and distress calls received from the general public. He also assessed the timely response provided to address the issues.

Meanwhile, he has appealed to the public to reach out to the UT level EOC at 0194-2502254, 0194-2950767/ 1070 for any assistance.

Div Com was accompanied by DIG Police, DC Srinagar, Commissioner SMC, and other officers of I&FC and line departments.