Div Com Kashmir reviews arrangements for Ist International Film Festival of J&K







SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg chaired a meeting to review preparations for the Ist International Film Festival of J&K (IFFJK), scheduled to be held from September 7 to 10 and organised by the Department of Information and Public relations jammu and kashmir.

The meeting deliberated on the objectives of the festival, the proposed programme of events, and coordination among various government departments and stakeholders to ensure its successful conduct.

Director Information and Public Relations Shreya Singhal, at the outset, made a detailed presentation outlining the vision and objectives of the festival, including promotion of cinematic excellence, cultural exchange, creative collaboration, emerging filmmaking talent and international industry engagement.

She apprised the meeting of the planned activities, including the opening and closing ceremonies, curated film screenings, masterclasses, panel discussions, jury and filmmaker interactions, film tourism initiatives, networking and business meetings, and dedicated engagement with students and young filmmakers.

While reviewing the arrangements, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir directed all the concerned departments to designate nodal officers for effective inter-departmental coordination and seamless execution of the film festival-related activities.

He also directed the Director Information and Public Relations to prepare a comprehensive work chart for the event manager and participating departments, clearly defining roles, responsibilities and timelines.

Emphasising the promotion of Kashmir’s tourism potential, particularly emerging destinations, Anshul Garg directed the Tourism Department to undertake focused branding of new tourist locations to attract filmmakers and international visitors. He also called for appropriate branding of shikaras and boats being utilised during the festival.

The Divisional Commissioner further stressed the need to integrate cultural programmes with the festival and showcase Kashmir’s rich handloom and handicraft products at identified venues.

He advised the preparation of food menu suited to national and international guests and directed that bilingual service providers be designated through the outsourced agencies to facilitate effective communication.

Anshul Garg also called for organising heritage tours to locations identified by JKTDC and the Handicrafts & Handloom Department. He reviewed plans for customised tour packages, sightseeing programmes and transportation arrangements for visiting guests.

The Divisional Commissioner issued a series of directions to officers from the Airport Authority, District Administrations of Srinagar and Baramulla, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Floriculture, KPDCL, Transport, Health, LCMA, AACL, Handicrafts & Handloom, Hospitality & Protocol, Education and Police departments regarding their roles and responsibilities.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar and Baramulla, Commissioner SMC, Director Information and Public Relations J&K, Director Floriculture, Director Airport, Managing Director KPDCL, Vice Chairman LCMA, Joint Director Information Headquarters, Joint Director Information Kashmir, besides senior officers of the Information Department and other concerned departments.