Div Com Kashmir receives nine new Oxygen plants

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today received fresh consignment of nine new medical oxygen plants to be installed at various health facilities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Div Com along with other officers received the consignment at Srinagar Airport.

Sharing the details, Div Com said that out of nine oxygen generation plants, five would be installed in Kashmir, while the four plants would be installed at various health facilities in Jammu division.

He said five oxygen plants with generation capacity of 4000 LPM shall be installed at CHC Kupwara, DH Pulwama, Children Hospital Bemina with 1000 capacity LPM each, while as 500 LPM generation capacity shall be installed at CHC Chanapora and Trauma Hospital Bijbehara.

He said the State-of-the-Art plants imported from Europe shall enhance the health infrastructure and enable the medical authorities to tackle any covid related exigencies efficiently.

The Div Com appreciated the role of all concerned including Indian Air Force, Custom Authorities and Civil Aviation for their efforts in ensuring timely arrival of the consignment to J&K.

He said that though the normal installation takes 15 days time, however, the Mechanical Department which has been working tirelessly shall ensure its installation in 10 days time of these five oxygen plants to further augment supply of oxygen in the Valley.