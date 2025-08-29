Div Com Kashmir Lauds BSNL, Airtel for Swift Restoration of Telecom, Internet Services

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, on Friday praised telecom operators for their prompt efforts in restoring disrupted services in the Valley following recent heavy rains.

In a post on X, Div Com Kashmir wrote, “Compliments to BSNL and Airtel teams for swift restoration of telecom and internet services across Kashmir following disruption due to recent heavy rains. Restoration of these critical services on a war-footing basis played a vital role in ensuring real-time dissemination of information and data, maintaining seamless communication across the Valley and easing the concerns of the general public.”

The Valley had witnessed partial disruption in telecom and internet connectivity after days of incessant rainfall, which hampered communication lines in several districts. Authorities said the swift restoration was crucial for coordination of essential services during the weather-related crisis.