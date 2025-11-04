Div Com Kashmir chairs meeting on Expansion of Civil Enclave



SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, today chaired a high-level meeting to review the expansion of the Civil Enclave at Srinagar Airport and discuss the shifting of CRPF barracks from the present location within the vicinity of airport.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, the meeting was attended by senior officers from the CRPF, CISF, Airports Authority of India (AAI), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Among other issues, the meeting held detailed deliberations on various aspects of development of road linking the Ring Road, Railway Station, and Srinagar Airport as part of the proposed circuit.

The officers also discussed the feasibility of developing new CRPF barracks and accommodation for CISF personnel to support airport operations.

While addressing the officers, the Divisional Commissioner directed them to review the alignment of the proposed connecting road to ensure optimal connectivity and minimal land acquisition issues. He further instructed the concerned departments to identify suitable land for relocating CRPF facilities in line with safety and regulatory requirements specified by Air Force authorities.

The Div Com emphasized coordinated efforts among all stakeholder departments to ensure the timely finalisation of the plan latest by 20th November, which is expected to significantly enhance commuter experience.