Srinagar, Feb 27: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Thursday said the administration is fully prepared for the holy month of Ramadan with a high-level meeting scheduled tomorrow to finalise preparations.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Kumar said unscheduled power cuts are a concern, but the situation has remained stable. “Even during inclement weather, power supply was satisfactory, and authorities expect smooth power supply in Ramadan too,” he said.

On being asked about weather alert, he said that much-needed rainfall has not significantly impacted power supply with 90% supply lines operational. “Air and railway transport are running smoothly, while national highways remain open, except for border areas,” he said. (KNO)