The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Monday reviewed the functioning of Health Department, Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and School Education Department with respect to ongoing Major Projects, upcoming projects, deliverables, implementation of UT & Centrally Sponsored Schemes in a meeting, held, here.

The meetings were attended by Directors and other senior officers of the respective departments.

At the outset, Director Health through a detailed presentation gave an overview of the department viz a viz organization, hierarchy of Health institutions, staff strength, major projects and schemes.

On the occasion, Div Com directed Director Health to complete the hundred percent enrollment of families and individuals under Ayushman Bharat Golden Card.

He emphasized on the creation of a centralized recruitment cell for recruitment of medical and paramedical staff to bridge the gap between staff required and total amount of vacancies.

To ensure foolproof arrangement at Addiction Treatment Facility centers across the valley, Div Com exhorted concerned to ensure proper vigil in the vicinity of the centres.

He asked the Director to extend support to AMTRON for “5G Health Use Application” medical programme in Kupwara & Baramulla. He directed for making complete arrangements for winter to ensure treatment and availability of medicine in the valley particularly in far-off areas.

Director FCS&CA informed about the introduction of Smart Ration Card, OTP based ration distribution, distribution of ration to genuine beneficiaries, elimination of duplication of cards.

It was given out that there are 13.5 lakh ration card holders comprising of 54 lakh souls.

He also briefed about construction of Weighing Bridges and facelift of godowns besides chain of distribution link from FCI to FCS&CA godowns to distribution shops.

He also briefed about the National Food Security Act, PMFSS, One Nation One Card, Integrated Child Development Scheme, Scheme for Political Migrants.

Regarding winter preparedness, Div Com directed concerned FCS&CA officer to ensure deposit of abundant quantity of essential items in snow bound areas and the areas which remain cut off during winters.

Director School Education, briefed about the literary rate in Kashmir besides pass percentage of students of 10th & 12th classes. He also briefed about the plan to increase literacy rate among females.

He informed that the department has chalked plan to enroll all the out of school children in the schools to create fully educated society.