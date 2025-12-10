Div Com for vibrant winter tourism activities at Sonamarg

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Anshul Garg, today chaired a meeting to assess the preparedness for winter tourism activities at Sonamarg, following the operationalization of the all-weather Sonmarg Tunnel, which has ensured uninterrupted road connectivity to the famed tourist destination.

During the meeting, the Div Com stressed the need for the District Administration Ganderbal and the Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA) to adopt a vibrant and proactive approach in planning and executing diverse winter tourism and winter sports activities. He highlighted that the improved winter access provides a unique opportunity to promote Sonamarg as a premier winter destination and significantly enhance tourist footfall during the season.

The Div Com directed the concerned officers to ensure that hotel facilities, accommodation units, and tourist service establishments are thoroughly inspected ahead of the winter season. He emphasized strict adherence to food safety norms, fire safety protocols, and other essential public convenience measures to guarantee a safe and comfortable experience for tourists.

Anshul Garg further underlined the importance of coordinated efforts between district authorities, police, and tourism bodies to ensure seamless arrangements, including snow clearance, traffic regulation, emergency response, and availability of essential services throughout the winter months.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, SSP Ganderbal, CEO Sonamarg Development Authority, and other senior officers from the district and line departments.