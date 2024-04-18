Div Com, DC Srinagar meet families; provide Rs 5L ex-gratia to NoKs

SRINAGAR APRIL 17:- Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, and Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today visited the Gandbal area of Srinagar District where a boat carrying people capsized in the River Jhelum on Tuesday morning.

The Officers met the family members of the deceased who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

They expressed deep grief over the drowning of six persons in the River Jhelum when a boat capsized yesterday and expressed solidarity with the bereaved.

On the occasion, the deceased was provided Rs. 5 lakh each to the families of the victims.

Besides, an amount of Rs 50000 each was also given to the 4 injured persons.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Ahmad Kataria, SDM East, Murtaza Ahmad, Tehsildar Panthachowk, Muzamil Ahmad, and other concerned from District Administration Srinagar.

Meanwhile, ongoing rescue operations have been intensified to trace the bodies of the 3 more persons who are missing since the boat capsized yesterday.