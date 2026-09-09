Div Com Chairs Meeting to Address Issues Related to Medicity

Srinagar, September 09: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, today chaired a meeting to review and resolve issues related to the Medicity project.

Besides Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Akshay Labroo, senior officers from the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA), Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department, SIDCO, Industries & Commerce Deptt and Project Coordinator Sajad Nazir Shah attended the meeting.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the demarcation of land earmarked for the Medicity project, as well as 15-metre Right of Way/the buffer area between new Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Highcourt complex & Medicity.

The Divisional Commissioner took note of the issues raised by the concerned departments and the executing agency and directed the officers to undertake a joint inspection of the site to resolve the matter of demarcation of allocated land.

He further directed that revenue officers from the concerned departments be associated with the demarcation process to ensure that the land is demarcated strictly in accordance with the approved plan of 2021.

Anshul Garg also stressed the need to ensure the requisite right of way to the Medicity project so that the implementation of the project proceeds smoothly and without further impediments.

Meanwhile, DC Srinagar assured suppprt to facilitate the resolution of the issue at the earliest.

Earlier, project coordinator apprised the chair regarding the approved plan of Medicity and Right of Way.