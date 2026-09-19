Div Com chairs High-Level Meet on Traffic Mgmt System

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 19: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg today chaired a high-level meeting of the Multidisciplinary Committee / Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to review the progress of various projects and interventions aimed at easing traffic congestion in Srinagar city.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, SSP Traffic, RTO Kashmir, Chief Engineer KPDCL and Executive Engineers of R&B, besides other concerned officers.

During the meeting, a detailed review was undertaken regarding the progress of key road infrastructure projects including Development of Natipora to Chanapora road, Development of T-Junction at Natipora crossing, Construction of flyover from Shalteng to Parimpora, Construction of footbridge at Pediatric Hospital, Bemina, Construction of underpass at Nowgam, Development of Shopping Complex at Noorbagh, Development of road along Doodhganga River Bank from Barzulla to Sanat Nagar.

On the occasion, the Div Com also reviewed the status of Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) projects, including identification of 10 additional junctions for installation of ITMS cameras, painting of zebra crossings and stop lines, implementation of IT-based parking system, and status of e-bus charging stations at Zoonimar and Batamaloo.

He also reviewed the Action Taken Report submitted by R&B, SSCL, RTO and Traffic Police on the decisions taken in previous meetings.

The Div Com fixed fresh timelines for the concerned departments to achieve tangible progress. He directed SSCL and SSP Traffic to implement stop-line interventions at identified junctions within 10 days. He further directed Commissioner SSCL to hand over control room to the Traffic Police for augmenting deployment of traffic personnel to monitor the Traffic System.

The Div Com directed that the e-bus charging station at Batamaloo shall be made operational within ten days. He also directed SSCL for completion of 72 bus stops under Module-A by 31st October 2026. He further directed SE R&B and SE I&FC to conduct a joint inspection for development of the Lasjan Bund Road.