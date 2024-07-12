Div Com asks officers to sensitize staff about national anthem

SRINAGAR, JULY 12: Corresponding to the celebration of the forthcoming Independence Day with enthusiasm, patriotism & gaiety, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to ensure befitting arrangements for the observance of the national festival and Flag hoisting ceremony.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner SMC/CEO SSCL; Deputy Commissioners of all Districts; Director Colleges, officers of Health, Floriculture, School Education, Information, Hospitality & Protocol, Government Medical College, SKIMS, RDD, PHE, PDD, R&B, AACL, UEED, YSS, SRTC, Transport, Fire & Emergency, Forest Protection, Sports Council and other departments.

While from security departments, the meeting was attended by IGP Kashmir Zone, DIG CRK, DIG Armed, SSPs, and senior officers of CRPF, BSF, and other agencies.

Addressing the meeting, Div Com underlined the importance of top-notch arrangements to exhibit colorful displays to celebrate national event.

On the occasion, he asked the security & other departments to prepare their parade contingent and begin the practice in advance.

He directed concerned officers of the School Education Department to depute the students for parade contingent training well in time to synchronize the practice with other contingents.

Similarly, he instructed concerned departments for the deployment of band contingents and upgrading the presentation.

Also, Div Com asked officers of the Cultural, Education & Sports departments to make arrangements for the presentation of cultural programs to enthrall the participants & guests.

SRTC was asked to make the arrangements for vehicles for the participants while the Hospitality & Protocol department was directed to make arrangements for providing refreshments to all participants.

The Floriculture Department was asked to decorate the stage with flowers of different colors to enhance the vibrancy besides spraying flower petals while hoisting the National Flag.

Regarding the live commentary of the event, Div Com directed officers of Information, Radio & Police departments to depute the expert officers one each for the assigned job.

Div Com directed the concerned for making proper seating arrangements for participants besides ensuring drinking water facilities and availability of uninterrupted electricity.

The Joint Director of Information was instructed to begin the conduct of Quiz & Essay writing competitions for students under the theme besides organizing National Anthem singing competitions.

Moreover, Div Com directed CE, and R&B to make the arrangements for installing LED Screens at the venue and providing a good quality sound system.

Regarding traffic management, Div Com directed SSP Traffic Srinagar to execute a meticulous plan for the movement of vehicles bound for the venue.

Besides, Div Com asked all the officers to sensitize their staff to display proper posture when the National Anthem is being played while Flag hoisting.

Bidhuri also directed the concerned to conduct a sanitation drive at the venue to ensure cleanliness all around.

Later, Div Com visited Bakhshi Stadium to inspect the arrangements where he gave a slew of directions to the officers of various departments for a smooth & successful celebration of Independence Day.