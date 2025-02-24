SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 24: Director Animal Husbandry Department, Kashmir, Dr Parvinder Singh Sudan today inaugurated the District Exhibition cum Kisan Mela at the Artificial Breeding Station Zakura. The event was organized under the Agriculture Technology Management Agency.

During the event, seven stalls were set up to showcase products from various Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and individual farmers who had established their units under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).

The stalls were established by the Animal Husbandry Department highlighting their developmental work in the sector.

The exhibition saw participation from business owners, entrepreneurs, and both established and aspiring farmers.

A calf show featuring animals born under the centrally sponsored scheme ABIP-S Scheme was a major attraction in the mela. The top three calves from each block of Srinagar District were awarded cash prizes, mementos, and certificates.

Chief Animal Husbandry Officer (CAHO) Srinagar, Dr. Syed Abas, on the occasion informed that 90% of targets under various schemes in the district had been achieved by the end of January 2025.

He stated that under Integrated Dairy Development Scheme (IDDS), 121 units were established which are generating employment for 222 families.

While as under integrated Poultry Development Project (IPDP), 33% achievement was registered besides under Kisan Credit Card (KCC) 78% of cases were sponsored.

Deputy Director Central Dr. Riyaz Nazir Reshi appreciated Srinagar’s farmers for their proactive approach and encouraged unemployed youth to collaborate with the department for livelihood enhancement and employment.