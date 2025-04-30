District Admin Sgr hosts de-addiction awareness progs

SRINAGAR APRIL 30: District Administration Srinagar hosted a comprehensive drug de-addiction awareness program across all Panchayats in Srinagar Block of the District, targeting the local population.

The series of awareness programmes were held on the directions of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat under ongoing Drug Free Jammu and Kashmir aimed to sensitize communities about the dangers of drug addiction and highlight Government schemes and benefits available to those affected.

The programmes saw active participation from multiple Departments, including Health, Police, Education, Social Welfare, Excise and Rural Development Department.

Experts from these Departments delivered informative sessions, shedding light on the issues surrounding drug addiction and the support systems in place to help individuals and families. The Education Department played a crucial role in the program, raising awareness among students about the risks and consequences of drug addiction. Additionally, counseling sessions were conducted to support students and provide guidance on overcoming addiction.

During the programmes Awareness sessions on the risks and consequences of drug addiction were held and Information regarding Government schemes and benefits for those struggling with addiction were highlighted in detail.

Additionally, Interactive Q&A sessions with experts from participating Departments and Special focus on student awareness and counseling through the Education Department also were part of the awareness programmes.

The programmes were effectively moderated under the supervision of BDO Srinagar, Shafia Maqbool, ensuring smooth execution across all Panchayats. The initiative concluded successfully, with positive feedback from participants.

‘This awareness programmes underscored the commitment of local authorities to address the critical issue of drug addiction and promote community well-being. By engaging with the public and providing valuable information, the programmes also aimed to empower individuals and families to make informed decisions and seek support when needed.’ said an official statement.