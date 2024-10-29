District Admin Sgr holds meet to finalise Irrigation Plan

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 29: In order to finalize the Five-Year District Irrigation Plan for Srinagar, a comprehensive meeting was today held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat a here at Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex.

This initiative is part of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) scheme aimed at enhancing irrigation infrastructure and ensuring optimal utilization of water resources in the Agriculture sector across the District.

The meeting was among others attended by the Chief Planning Officer, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Horticulture Officer, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Divisional Forest Officers for Urban and Social Forestry, Executive Engineers from Irrigation and Flood Control and Groundwater Division, and the District Soil Conservation Officer, among other district-level Officers.

During the discussions, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need to expand cultivable land under assured irrigation, increase on-farm water use efficiency, and promote precision irrigation techniques. He stressed the importance of implementing the “more crop per drop” approach to enhance water conservation and boost agricultural productivity.

The Chief Agriculture Officer Srinagar presented a detailed PowerPoint on the current status and projected advancements in the irrigation infrastructure under PMKSY. The presentation highlighted strategies to bridge gaps in irrigation facilities and improve water management to support local farming communities.

The meeting ended with directives for all Departments to work collaboratively in fulfilling the objectives of PMKSY and to ensure timely and effective execution of the Five-Year District Irrigation Plan. This plan is expected to make a significant impact on the agricultural landscape of Srinagar by increasing productivity and ensuring sustainable water use in the coming years.