District Admin Anantnag Issues Instructions to Public Ahead of Heavy Rainfall

Anantnag, Aug 24: Deputy Commissioner Anantnag has issued a weather advisory effective from August 23 to August 25, 2025, in response to a forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Srinagar.

The forecast predicts moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated to scattered locations across the district, reads the order issued by District admin.

​The anticipated weather conditions are expected to trigger flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging, it reads.

This could disrupt transport and essential services, particularly in vulnerable areas such as Pahalgam, Kokernag, Larnoo, and Shahabad Bala.

​The general public of Anantnag is advised to remain vigilant and to avoid venturing near water bodies, including the rivers Jhelum and Lidder, order reads.

For any emergency, residents can contact the District Emergency Operation Centre Anantnag (DEOC) through their helpline numbers: 01932-227112 and 9419091681. The DEOC also has WhatsApp numbers for assistance: 7780885759, 9697982527, and 9906225209, reads the order. (JKNS)