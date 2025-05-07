Dist admin Sgr holds awareness camp on New Criminal Laws

SRINAGAR, MAY 07: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, District Administration Srinagar today organized an awareness camp at Harwan Block to sensitize the general public about the three new criminal laws.

The event was attended by Deputy Director Prosecution Srinagar, Block Development Officer (BDO) Harwan, along with other Resource persons, who shared valuable insights with the gathering.

During the camp, speakers elaborated on the key features of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. They highlighted the citizen-centric reforms, simplified procedures, and measures to strengthen the criminal justice system under the new legal framework.

The programme witnessed active participation from the local residents, who lauded the efforts of the District Administration for taking proactive steps to spread legal awareness among the masses.

The three new criminal laws are the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). These laws replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively, with the goal of reforming India’s criminal justice system. The BNS replaced the IPC, BNSS replaced the CrPC, and BSA replaced the Indian Evidence Act.