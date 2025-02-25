SRINAGAR FEBRUARY 25: The District Administration Srinagar today organized an impressive function at Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex, here to honour and bid warm farewell to Tharun Patnaik, 2023 batch IAS Probationer who completed his year long probation period in Srinagar District.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat presided over the function. Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar extended his best wishes to the outgoing IAS Probationer Officer for his future endeavours to serve the public with enthusiasm and dedication. He lauded the passion and dedication of the officer and advised him to continue imbibing excellence, integrity and commitment towards civil service which are rudimentary for public services and in shaping the nation.

DC also commended his ability shown during both Lok Sabha and J&K Legislative Assembly elections besides while working on the E-Arzi project in District Srinagar Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Patnaik said that he will always remain indebted to the District Administration Srinagar and all Employees of the DC Office Srinagar for the support, cooperation and affection showered upon him during his year long period in the District. He said that experience earned would always be a guiding light for him in future assignments. He expressed his gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat for hosting a farewell to honour him.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Ahmad Kataria, Chief Planning Officer, Srinagar, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Deputy District Election Officer, Mir Imtiyaz ul Aziz, SDM West, Muzamil Maqbool, besides other senior Officers of District Administration were present in the farewell function.