Dist admin B’la bids farewell to ADDC & CPO

BARAMULLA, JULY 16: In a warm and heartfelt gesture, district administration Baramulla today organized a grand farewell-cum-welcome function at Dak bungalow Baramulla to bid farewell to outgoing Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Ghulam Rasool Mir and Chief Planning Officer (CPO), Javid Ahmad Najar, while also welcoming the newly appointed Chief Planning Officer and Accounts Officer.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, presided over the function and praised the outgoing officers for their sincere and dedicated service to the district. He highlighted their valuable contributions in planning, development, and administrative affairs, and wished them success in their future assignments.

Several senior officers from various departments also spoke on the occasion, appreciating the professionalism, commitment, and coordination displayed by the outgoing officers during their tenure.

As a mark of respect and affection, tokens of love and appreciation were presented to both officers by DC and other officers from different departments.