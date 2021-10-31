Afghanistan’s ambassador to Sri Lanka M Ashraf Haidari has hit out at Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali for his ‘gun-shot’ celebration after victory calling it a ‘disgraceful act of aggression.’

“A disgraceful act of aggression from Pakistan’s prominent cricket player @AasifAli2018, pointing his bat like a gun towards Afghan players, who gave him and his teammates a tough time. Above all, sports is about healthy competition, friendship, and peace. Time for war will come!” Haidari tweeted.

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by five wickets in T20 World Cup on Friday.

Soon after he finished the innings by hitting four sixes in the 19th over, Ali held his bat like a gun to celebrate the victory.

Pakistan needed 24 runs to haul Afghanistan’s total of 147. However, Ali, who scored 25 off just seven balls, hit four sixes to win the match for his team.

The match was played against the backdrop of the Taliban seizing power in Afghanistan for a second time, in August.

The new Taliban administration, which identifies the country as the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,’ is yet to be recognized. However, the Imran Khan government recently allowed Taliban-appointed envoys to take charge of the Afghan embassy and consulates in Pakistan.