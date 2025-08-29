Disaster Lessons

The immediate flood threat to the Kashmir Valley may have passed for now, but the recent heavy rains once again revived the haunting memories of the September 2014 deluge. Several residential and commercial areas of Srinagar and Anantnag were inundated, reminding people how fragile the Valley remains in the face of extreme weather events. In the low-lying neighbourhoods, worried families gathered on terraces, eyes fixed on the dark clouds that had poured endlessly over Srinagar since Monday evening. In Jawahar Nagar and Mehjoor Nagar, residents climbed onto rooftops to watch the river rise, their expressions heavy with fear. While the residents in low-lying areas continue to live on the edge, the destruction has not been limited to flooding in Jammu and Kashmir. Landslides triggered by the downpour have claimed more than 41 lives, damaged houses, roads, and bridges, and disrupted normal life across the Union Territory. The tragedy at Vaishno Devi has been the worst, with the death toll from the landslide in Reasi district rising to 34. Rescue operations are still underway as more bodies are being pulled from the debris. The calamity has once again raised a disturbing question: why do preventable tragedies keep repeating despite prior weather alerts? Chief Minister Omar Abdullah voiced this very concern, asking why people were not evacuated to safety despite receiving flood warnings in advance. His remarks underline a crucial gap—disaster preparedness. When such remarks come from the chief minister, it shows the magnitude of the gap. While ex-gratia relief and immediate financial aid have been announced, including Rs. 6 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, and additional compensation for the injured, such measures, though necessary, are reactive in nature. They do little to address the larger failure of risk reduction and preparedness. The government has assured that people living in flood-prone or riverbank areas will be shifted to safer locations. This move, however, should not remain a temporary assurance. Past experiences, particularly the devastation of 2014, must serve as a clear lesson that ad hoc responses are not enough. Preparedness requires a long-term strategy—proper land-use planning, relocation of vulnerable settlements, investment in drainage and embankment infrastructure, and strict enforcement of safety regulations. The Centre has assured full support from the central government, and while this is welcome, the state administration must take the lead in ensuring that relief measures are coupled with preventive steps. Allocating Rs. 10 crore to each Deputy Commissioner for immediate relief is important, but this must go hand in hand with strengthening early warning systems, improving rescue infrastructure, and developing robust disaster management plans at the district and village levels. The floods and landslides are a stark reminder that climate events are becoming more frequent and intense. The real test for governance is not in announcing compensation after lives are lost, but in ensuring that people are protected beforehand. Kashmir cannot afford to relive the trauma of 2014 repeatedly. The time has come for authorities to turn promises into preparedness, and lessons into action.