Directorate of Industries & Commerce holds brainstorming session with DICs

SRINAGAR: In an effort to streamline the processing of Good and Services Tax Linked Incentive (GSTLI) claims, a crucial brainstorming session was organized by Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Kashmir on the directions of the Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Industries & Commerce Department today in the Conference Hall of Sanat Ghar, Bemina.

The engagement witnessed participation of the Officers/officials from District Industries Centres from across the Kashmir Division and the Functional Managers and IPOs of Industries and Commerce, marking it a well-represented event.

Waseem Raja, JKAS, General Manager of the District Industries Centre (DIC) Budgam, in a view of him having served in the State Taxes Department and gained expertise in GST related matters, was invited as an expert who provided invaluable insights into the policy framework governing GSTLI claims and offered clarifications on various concerns that were impeding the seamless processing of these incentive claims in the DICs.

Emphasis was laid on the mythology to be adjusted for processing the claims of the Service Sector, as the department envisaged targeting Hotels, Diagnostic Centre, and Controlled Atmosphere Stores which have by and large not been covered till date.

Through this session, the participants got an opportunity to engage in detailed discussions, exchange perspectives, and lay down actionable strategies for efficient claim processing. The session is expected to significantly enhance the understanding and execution of GSTLI related procedures among concerned DIC officials.

Underscores the commitment for the Government for the economic advancement of the region and in future also similar sessions shall be held till the Officers/ Officials are well equipped to provide necessary handholding to the unit holders and facilitate timely disbursal of the incentives under the revolutionary NCSS, 2021.

The discussion concluded on a high note, with participants expressing optimism about applying the knowledge gained to overcome GSTLI claim processing challenges and aiding in the growth of local businesses through timely and effective implementation of the New Central Sector Scheme-2021.