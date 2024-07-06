Director Sericulture unveils second rearing cycle in Mirgund, Tarhama

SRINAGAR, JULY 6: Ajaz Ahmad Bhat Director Sericulture J&K, today visited Basic Seed Station, Mirgund and the Seed Station Tarhama of District Baramulla. During his visit, Bhat highlighted the Department’s pioneering initiative of introducing a second rearing cycle immediately following the spring rearing in selected areas across various districts in Kashmir Division.

In his address, the Director Sericulture J&K while emphasizing the significance of this new rearing strategy, he said that the second rearing is a substantial step towards achieving self-sufficiency in silkworm seed production, a key objective outlined in the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP), a statement issued to KNS reads.

This initiative marks the Department’s commitment to leverage the potential of enhancing the Sericulture Industry in the region.

During his tour, Bhat inspected the ongoing second P1 Silkworm Rearing at the Basic Seed Station, Mirgund and the Seed Station, Tarhama. He reported that 500 Disease-Free Layings (DFLs) of local P1 Silkworm Seed are currently under rearing across various Seed Stations and Units of the Department. Additionally, 23,000 DFLs of local F1 Silkworm Seed are being reared in different districts of the Kashmir Division and will be distributed among Silkworm Reareres and Farmers of Kashmir Division for conducting Second Cocoon Crop Rearing at large scale. These initiative are strategically aimed at doubling cocoon production and significantly boosting the income of farmers in J&K.

The Director, Sericulture Dev. Department further urged all officers and field functionaries of the Department to work with dedication and adopt a scientific approach in order to conduct technical operations of the department on scientific lines. He emphasized the importance of fostering a cogent work culture to ensure that the Department of Sericulture, along with all its stakeholders, embarks on a path of development, progress, and prosperity.

The visit underscores the Department’s ongoing efforts to revitalize and expand the sericulture industry, ensuring sustainable growth and enhanced economic opportunities for local farmers, Silkworm Rearers, Youth and Women folk. He reiterated his commitment to work for the welfare and empowerment of underprivileged sections of society. He has also informed that concerted efforts are being made to double the Silkworm Seed Production and boosting the Cocoon Production across J&K so that the income of all the stakeholders will improve substantially for overall social and economic transformation of the people of J&K.

The Director Sericulture J&K during his tour to the Basic Seed Station, Mirgund and Seed Station, Tarhama of District Baramulla was accompanied by the Additional Director, Sericulture Dev. Department Kashmir, Project Executive Officer, Srinagar, Manager Seed, B.S.S Mirgund and other officers and field functionaries of the department.