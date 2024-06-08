Director Panchyati Raj inaugurates VPRP, GPDP capacity building workshop in Jammu

JAMMU, JUNE 08: Director, Panchayati Raj, J&K, Sham Lal on Saturday inaugurated a two-day capacity building and training workshop on Village Poverty Reduction Plan (VPRP) and Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP).

During the inaugural address, the Director Panchayati Raj emphasized the primary objective of such training programs. “The main aim of each training or capacity building is to learn something and then take it down to the ground level” he added.

He underscored the importance of translating the acquired knowledge into practical implementation at the grassroots level.

Highlighting the significance of the workshop, Sham Lal said the purpose of the two day capacity building training is to equip participants with practical knowledge of VPRP, including entitlement plans, livelihood plans, and social development plans.

He emphasized that the training would focus on equipping participants with a comprehensive understanding of the various schemes and programs designed for village and panchayat development.

He said that the workshop will cover nine thematic goals aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a particular focus on addressing poverty reduction and sustainable development at the local level.

Participants will be required to complete the capacity building program under RGSA, a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at strengthening Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and empowering local self-governance.

He stressed the importance of these capacity building initiatives, saying that they play a crucial role in equipping local representatives and officials with the necessary knowledge and tools to effectively implement development plans and schemes at the village and panchayat levels.

Sham Lal encouraged participants to understand the intricacies of the Gram Panchayat Development Plan, emphasizing their role in formulating it within their respective villages.

He also stressed the importance of participant feedback, stating that insights and feedback are invaluable in shaping the development of our community.

Deputy Secretary of RDD&PR, Sheetal Pandita also interacted with the participants.

In a two-day capacity building and training workshop on Village Poverty Reduction Plan (VPRP) and Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP), more than 100 participants, including SHG members, cluster coordinators, account assistants, Panchayat secretaries, NRLM staff, CIS, and data operators will be trained to become master trainers.

This session was conducted by Resource Person, Shibabrta Kar, alongside with thematic experts from SPRC and DPRC.

The session commenced with an overview of NRLM, its objectives, and major functions.

Hands-on training on VPRP components, steps, and process cycles, including the preparation of entitlement plans, livelihood plans, social development plans, and public goods, services, and resource development plans were given to the participants.

In addition to the structured sessions, the workshop featured group presentations and a feedback and open house session, allowing participants to share insights and discuss challenges.

The training was designed to orient participants on the concept and importance of VPRP and GPDP convergence, familiarize them with the process and necessary components of VPRP, and provide the knowledge required to prepare the VPRP plan.

The target groups for this initiative included PRI functionaries, Gram Panchayat elected representatives and officials, other line departments’ field-level officials, and community-based organizations (CBOs).

The workshop employed interactive methods such as lectures, brainstorming sessions, subgroup discussions, guided reading, case studies, group activities, and multimedia presentations to engage participants effectively.