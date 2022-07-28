JAMMU, JULY 28: Director Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Akshay Labroo, today reviewed the working of the Divisional office Jammu here at a meeting held in Media Complex Bahu Plaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joint Director, HQ, DIPR, Naresh Kumar; Joint Director, Jammu, Sapna Kotwal; Deputy Director (Hq), Jammu, Dr. Rehana Bijli; Deputy Director, AV, Deepak Dubey; Deputy Director, PR, Jammu, Dr. Vikas Sharma; Assistant Director, Shabnam Jaipuria; Administrative Officer, Hitesh Choudhary; Information Officer, Ashu Kumari; Cultural Officer, Jammu, Parul Khajuria; Field Publicity Officer, Jammu, Mukesh Sharma attended the meeting.

Joint Director Information Jammu gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the overall functioning of the department and initiatives taken to ramp up the PR activities including projection of Government Policies, and programs, besides wide-ranging reforms brought at different levels of governance through print, electronics, and other mass communication platforms by its different wings.

Threadbare discussions were held on varied issues including repair and renovation of the office building (DIPR Jammu), purchase of equipment, and diversification of departmental activities to showcase achievements of the government and highlight the public issues.

While reviewing the functioning, the Director underlined the important yet sensitive role of the department in the light of the changing media scenario.

Highlighting the role of the department, he advised the staff that as information officers they are a medium and a channel of governmental communication while as public relations officers they are a bridge between the public and the government. He further remarked that in today’s world where information travels very fast and becomes viral, they as information officers must be careful in their reporting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director impressed upon the officers to perform their duties with utmost dedication and sincerity so that maximum information about government welfare schemes was brought into the public domain. He assured them that all the issues raised in the meeting would be examined and considered for speedy redressal.

Earlier, the Director took a round of different sections of DIPR Jammu and also interacted with the staff members. He inquired about their work and issues if any.