Director Information hoists tricolor

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 15: Celebrating the 79th Independence Day, the Director Information, Nitish Rajora, today hoisted the National Flag at the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Complex at Poloview here.

Joint Director Hqrs, Vivek Puri, Deputy Director,(PR/AV) Javed Ahmad, and other senior officers and officials of the Directorate participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony.

At the outset, the Director extended his heartfelt Independence Day greetings, recalling the sacrifices of freedom fighters and emphasizing the need to uphold the values of unity and integrity.

The Director appreciated the commitment of the staff in disseminating credible information to the public and urged them to work with renewed dedication.

He also called upon everyone to contribute positively towards nation-building and to strengthen the spirit of patriotism.