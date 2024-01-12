JAMMU, JANUARY 12: Director Information, Jatin Kishore, today called for optimum use of digital platforms for timely dissemination of information on the policies, programmes, events and initiatives of the government for general good of the people.

“There is a crucial need of maintaining close rapport with the media, which serves as a pivotal link between the people and the government”, Jatin Kishore said while interacting with the officers of the Department of Information and Public Relations during a departmental review meeting.

He exhorted upon the officers to optimally utilize their professional acumen in ensuring timely dissemination of information and enhancing communication channels between the government and the citizens. This is necessary as the department is charged with the responsibility of generating public awareness about government schemes tailored for their socio-economic emancipation and development of their areas, he added.

Joint Director Information (Hqrs), Vevaik Puri, Joint Director Information, Jammu, Atul Gupta and Joint Director Information, Kashmir, Mohammad Aslam besides other officers and officials attended the meeting in person and virtually.

The Joint Directors of both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir elaborately explained about the working of all the wings.

