Director Info reviews preparations for 1st International Film Festival of J&K







SRINAGAR: Director Information, Shreya Singhal chaired a review meeting at Media Complex here today to take stock of the preparations for the forthcoming 1st International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK).

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Information (Hqr), Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Raina; Joint Director Information Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari; Joint Director Information Jammu, Deepak Dubey; Deputy Director Information (PR/AV), Javid Ahmad Rather; Deputy Director Information (PR) Srinagar, Mohd Rafiq Zullah; Deputy Director Information (Hqr) Jammu, Aashu Kumari; Deputy Director Information (PR) Jammu, Moksha Dogra; Deputy Director Information (Hqr) Kashmir, Zubair Ahmad; Film Production Officer, Afaaq Rasool Gadda; District Information Officers of various districts, Information Officers and other officials of the department, either in person or through video conferencing.

During the meeting, the Director conducted a comprehensive review of the arrangements being put in place for the festival, including venue management, delegate facilitation, hospitality, media management, transportation, cultural programmes, technical support, logistics and other allied arrangements.

Addressing the officers, the Director stressed upon the officers that all preparations should be completed well within the stipulated timelines, leaving no scope for lapses. “Ensure fool-proof arrangements and seamless coordination among all stakeholders for the successful conduct of the prestigious event”, she said.

Emphasizing that the inaugural edition of the International Film Festival marks a significant milestone in Jammu & Kashmir’s cultural and cinematic landscape, Shreya Singhal said the event will provide a global platform to showcase the J&K’s rich heritage, scenic splendour, artistic excellence and immense potential as a preferred destination for film production and creative collaborations.

The Director Information directed all officers and committees concerned to maintain close coordination and ensure effective synergy among the departments and agencies associated with the festival. “Meticulous planning, prompt execution and continuous monitoring of preparations are essential for organizing the event in a smooth, professional and befitting manner”, she maintained.

Shreya Singhal further instructed the officers to regularly review the progress of works assigned to them and address emerging issues expeditiously through coordinated action. She also laid emphasis on robust media and publicity arrangements to ensure extensive outreach and wider visibility of the festival at the national and international levels.

The Director reiterated the commitment of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) to host the festival to the highest professional standards, making it a landmark celebration of cinema that reflects the cultural vibrancy, creative aspirations and growing global profile of Jammu & Kashmir.

During the meeting, officers briefed the Director Information on the status of preparations in their respective sectors and informed that the arrangements are progressing as per schedule.

Pertinently, the 1st IFFJK is slated to be held from 7th September to 10th September, 2026 and is guided by the theme ‘Rang-e-Cinema’. The festival aims to bring filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences together in one of India’s most distinctive cultural landscapes.

The festival has received overwhelming response with more than 1100 film entries received from around 50 countries under categories like International Competition, Short Film, Bharat Panorama J&K Select, etc. The festival has also received tremendous response from the filmmakers of Jammu and Kashmir, with budding filmmakers, artists and others associated with cinematic world getting big platform to showcase their work and talent.