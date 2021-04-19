Director Info meets officers, reviews department’s functioning in Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 19: The Director Information and Public Relation (DIPR), Rahul Pandey Monday chaired an officers meeting of Kashmir division and reviewed the functioning of the department.

Joint Director Information Kashmir, Haris Ahmad Handoo, Assistant Director, Public Relations/ FPO Kashmir M Aslam Khan, Asstt Dir (AV), Javed Ahmad Rather, Cultural Officer, Srinagar Riyaz Ahmad Fazli, Sachin Bali and Tawheed Ahmad (Jr KAS officers) were present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed various issues pertaining to administration, advertisement, PR and the cultural activities started by the department.

Joint Director briefed the director about the action taken on the decisions taken in the previous meeting with regard to alternate Government accommodation for divisional office, auction of condemned vehicles, holding of DPC, empanelment and de-empanelment of newspapers etc.

The Director issued several directions to make the functioning of the department more vibrant.