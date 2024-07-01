Director Agriculture visits ‘Snow Peas’ farmers

SRINAGAR: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal today met Pulwama farmers particularly Ab Rashed Mir and others, associated with the cultivation of snow peas.

During the visit, the Director praised the concerned farmers for their efforts in making snow peas a success story.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture on behalf of farmers of UT of J&K, expressed his deepest gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for the appreciation of farmers of Kashmir during his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio program.

Talking to the concerned farmers, Director Agriculture assured them of every possible technical guidance not only during the cultivation of snow peas but also the other Agriculture crops including, chilies, tomato, potato, garlic, onion, cauliflower, cabbage, cucumber etc in their future endeavours.

Worth mentioning, the Prime Minister in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme on Sunday appreciated Pulwama farmers including Ab Rashed Mir for achieving a major milestone by exporting locally grown snow peas to London.

Director Agriculture said that they have been successfully sending Kashmir based vegetables to international markets like Dubai, Sharjah etc from last three years and now sending first consignment of snow peas to London from South Kashmir’s Pulwama district is achievement of a very big milestone.

He said it is the recognition of dedication of farmers of South Kashmir in particular, and the farmers of UT of J&K in general whose hard work has gained acclaim.