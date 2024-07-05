Director Agriculture visits SMF Harran

SRINAGAR, JULY 05: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal today visited Seed Multiplication Farm Haran, inspected different blocks of the farm and took stock of different Agriculture activities, crop status of different agriculture crops cultivated for seed purpose.

Addressing the staff and technical experts of Haran Farm, Director Agriculture expressed satisfaction over the successful production, yield of different vegetable crops (raised for seed purpose). He said the departmental farms are transforming into model agriculture centers.

Director Agriculture said the Department has introduced innovative initiatives and is endeavouring to optimize the utility of Departmental farms to attain self-reliance in the field of seed production and to fulfill the seed requirement for Kashmir Division.

We have already started many interventions in order to maximize the output from different departmental Farms, he said.

Director Agriculture appreciated the efforts of the concerned technical experts and asked them to work in a mission mode so that the Farm could achieve new heights in the years to come.

Later, the Director visited different crop areas of Budgam district and took stock of the agriculture scenario. He talked to the farmers at many places and received feedback regarding various interventions by the department.

Amid prevailing climatic conditions, he directed the officers and field functionaries to guide the farmers during different agriculture activities.