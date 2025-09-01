Director Agri reviews achievements of HADP projects

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 01: In order to take stock of the physical and financial achievements under all projects of Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP), CAPEX, CSSs and NABARD, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Sartaj Ahmad Shah today convened a meeting of officers of the department at Agriculture Complex Lalmandi, Srinagar.

The meeting in detail discussed the implementation of projects under the HADP, besides centrally sponsored schemes being implemented by the department were also discussed threadbare. Addressing the meeting, Director highlighted the importance of expeditious and judicious expenditure of funds under different projects of HADP, CAPEX and CSSs. He asked the officers that funds allocated under HADP projects and under different components of centrally sponsored schemes must be expended in a time bound manner. He reiterated the importance of maintaining the highest level of transparency and accountability during all the expenditures.

He directed the officers to reach out to the farmers and make them aware about HADP and latest farmer friendly technologies in agriculture and allied activities. He also asked them to work in collaboration with the farmer communities for the successful implementation of different projects at grass root level.

Earlier through a powerpoint presentation progress under different HADP projects, CSS, CAPEX and NABARD was highlighted. Joint Directors, Chief Agriculture Officers, provincial heads, scheme heads and sectoral officers attended the meeting.