Director Agri launches vegetable seedling distribution drive

SRINAGAR, JULY 16: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Sartaj Ahmad Shah today launched a massive vegetable seedling distribution drive from Kitchen Gardens Lalmandi, Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture said that this is a step towards the promotion of sustainable, home grown vegetable cultivation. He highlighted the significance of kitchen gardening, backyard farming in urban and semi urban areas.

While giving the details of today’s vegetable seedlings distribution drive, Seed Production Officer Kashmir said that more than one lakh (100,0000) seedlings of different vegetable crops including cauliflower, cabbage would be distributed among the farmers.

During his visit, Director Agriculture appreciated the efforts of the concerned officers/officials of Kitchen Garden Lalmandi Srinagar and said the department would continue this endeavor of providing quality vegetable seedlings to the farming community of the region.

Pertinently a large number of farmers, kitchen garden lovers and back yard farmers across the district and adjacent areas expressed their enthusiasm while visiting the kitchen Garden Lalmandi Srinagar.