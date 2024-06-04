Director Agri bats for ‘vertical expansion’ in cultivation of crops

SRINAGAR: The Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal today visited different areas of Kulgam district and took stock of the ongoing agriculture activities besides reviewing the crop status of different agriculture crops.

Speaking to the farmers at different places, Director Agriculture highlighted the importance of vertical expansion in the cultivation of different agriculture crops. He said that vertical expansion in resonance with the latest technologies is the department’s focus. He said that amid the changing climate scenario and use of land resources for non-agricultural purposes, vertical expansion is the only way out.

Pertinently, vertical farming is an agricultural method through which crops are grown in vertically stacked layers. It is done in a controlled environment using techniques such as aquaponics, hydroponics and aeroponics, that does not make use of soil.

Vertical farming in India is done inside structures like greenhouses, warehouses, rooftops, etc. Contrary to conventional practice, it can be done in seemingly uncultivable areas. Vertical farming technology in India requires the integration of modern technologies like hydroponics, aeroponics, etc.

Meanwhile, Director Agriculture asked the farmers to avail benefits from HADP and other programmes being implemented by the department. He exhorted upon the concerned officers to raise awareness among the farmers regarding the different initiatives by the department.

He was accompanied by some senior officers of the department.