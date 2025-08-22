Dir Panchayati Raj reviews progress on Model GP clusters

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 22: Director Panchayati Raj, Sham Lal, on Friday chaired a review meeting with all Assistant Commissioners Panchayats (ACPs) to assess the progress on flagship “Project for Creating 250 Model Gram Panchayat (GP) Clusters”.

Jammu and Kashmir has been allotted six clusters under the scheme in Anantnag, Samba, Kupwara, Jammu, Reasi and Udhampur.

The Director explained that the Project for Creating Model GP Clusters is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), Government of India, aligned with Article 243G of the Constitution. He said the project aims to strengthen the selected Gram Panchayats as replicable models of self-governance through structured Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs), enhanced citizen participation, adoption of digital governance, gender-inclusive planning and convergence of schemes for effective service delivery.

The Director asked the ACPs to ensure timely submission of reports and adopt a systematic approach in strengthening the Model Gram Panchayats. He emphasized the need to integrate convergence into GPDPs while addressing gaps identified in the Panchayat Assessment Index (PAI). The focus, he said, should be on convergence of schemes, gap-filling measures and comprehensive planning that would help transform the selected GPs into replicable models of self-governance.

Sham Lal directed the ACPs and BDOs to identify gaps in GPDPs at the district and Panchayat levels and prepare detailed reports outlining how these could be addressed through development schemes. “We must take a forward-looking approach-what can be done now and what can be planned for the coming years,” he said, stressing the importance of prospective planning under various rural development programmes.

The Director further called for wider consultations with the district officers, ACPs and stakeholders to align GPDPs with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).