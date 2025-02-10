SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 10: To review the overall scenario of TSO/HMO in Kashmir Division, the Director Law enforcement J&K Balbir Singh today chaired a meeting of heads & responsible persons of TSO/HMO companies who are carrying out their business in Kashmir division.

While addressing the meeting, Singh said that enforcement wing is committed to safeguard the interests of farming community of the region. He exhorted upon the stakeholders including representatives of TSO/HMO companies to put in all the efforts and ensure that only the quality inputs including TSO/HMO reaches farming community. He highlighted the importance of transparency and accountability in the system to ensure smooth and timely distribution of tree spray oil to the growers and farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Director Agriculture Kashmir Sartaj Ahmad Shah highlighted the significance of TSO/HMO and other agriculture inputs. He reiterated the importance of collaborative efforts between the stakeholders to ensure the availability of quality inputs to the farming community of the region through proper sale outlets at appropriate time. He impressed upon the concerned officers to make sincere efforts for online service delivery to the farmers. Shah said that while functioning in the field, The concerned officers must ensure that all the provisions of insecticides act, fertilizer control order are implemented in letter and spirit.