BANDIPORA, FEBRUARY 05: In a significant step to support the local fishing community, the Department of Fisheries Bandipora today distributed Three-Wheelers equipped with Ice Boxes among beneficiaries at Mini Secretariat Bandipora.

The keys of three wheelers were handed over to beneficries by Director Fisheries, Ab Majid Tak along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Zaffar Husson Shawl.

Speaking on the occasion, Director highlighted the government’s commitment to empower fishermen by providing them with essential equipments to enhance their livelihood. “The distribution of these specially equipped vehicles aims to improve the transportation and storage of fish, ensuring better market access and reduced post-harvest losses”, he added.

During the event, the beneficiaries appreciated the initiative and expressed their gratitude for the government’s continued efforts in uplifting the fisheries sector. The event concluded with renewed commitment and reaffirmation of the administration’s dedication to supporting the welfare of the fishing community in the region.