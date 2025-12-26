Dir Estates inspects office, residential accommodations

SRINAGAR: Director Estates, Kashmir, Ashwani Khajuria conducted an extensive inspection and review of office and residential accommodations and allied facilities at multiple locations in Srinagar, including Civil Secretariat, Assembly Complex, Old Secretariat Complex and Tulsibagh and Jawahar Nagar residential quarters. During the inspection, the Director was accompanied by senior officers of department including FA/CAO, Deputy Director Estates, Deputy Director(P) and Assistant Director Estates, along with other officers.

At the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, the Director took comprehensive tour of various blocks, reviewing ongoing renovation, upgradation, cleaning, fumigation and sanitation works. He impressed upon the concerned officers and executing agencies to ensure their time-bound completion so that officers and officials do not face any inconvenience regarding office accommodation and related facilities.

He inspected different offices, enquired about the pace and quality of works and stressed that all amenities for Civil Secretariat employees must be kept in a functional, clean and employee-friendly condition.

The Director also enquired about the proposed additional block being constructed within the Secretariat premises and instructed the executing agency to submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed building at the earliest so that work on the new block can be started as soon as possible to augment office accommodation.

During the visit, the Director also held a comprehensive meeting with accompanying officers and took stock of all office and residential accommodations being provided by the Department. He also reviewed issues and requirements projected by different sections.

The Director also visited the Assembly Complex and Old Secretariat Complex, where he took stock of all office accommodations and issued instructions for their proper upkeep, timely repairs and optimal utilization in the interest of government functioning.

In the meanwhile, the Director also undertook a detailed inspection of residential accommodations at Tulsibagh, Jawahar Nagar, where he reviewed the ongoing repair and renovation works and physically checked various quarters to assess the condition of facilities and the progress on maintenance activities.

He directed the field functionaries to closely monitor all renovation and sanitation works across these locations and promptly address bottlenecks. He also asked them to ensure clean, safe and conducive environment for officers, officials and their families.