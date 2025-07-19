Dir Agri takes stock of establishment of Pesticide Residual Analysis Lab

SRINAGAR, JULY 19: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Sartaj Ahmad Shah, chaired a significant meeting today at the Directorate of Agriculture, Lalmandi Srinagar to discuss the establishment of a state-of-the-art Residual Analysis Laboratory.

The initiative aims to enhance quality assurance and safety standards in agricultural produce across the Kashmir Valley.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Engineer of the Mechanical and Hydraulic Engineering Department (M&HED) Kashmir, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Head of the Residual Analysis Lab at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), and senior officers from the department of Agriculture.

Director Agriculture emphasized the laboratory’s critical role in analyzing pesticide residues, to promote sustainable farming practices and ensure consumer safety. “This facility will empower farmers by providing accurate data to improve crop quality and comply with national and international standards,” he stated.

Chief Engineer, M&HED Kashmir, briefed the attendees on the infrastructure requirements and technical specifications for the laboratory, ensuring its alignment with modern analytical standards.

Head of the Residual Analysis Lab at SKUAST-K highlighted the integration of advanced technologies and research methodologies to support the region’s agricultural ecosystem.