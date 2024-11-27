DIPR’s Cultural Unit organises symposium & short play

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 27: The Cultural Unit Kashmir of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) today organized a symposium and short play on ‘Say No to Drugs’ at Gandhi Memorial College, Srinagar.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the alarming situation created by drug menace in the valley. Students, through their speeches, highlighted the devastating consequences of substance abuse on families, society, and the youth. Artists from Angel’s Cultural Academy performed a thought-provoking play, showcasing the disastrous impacts of substance abuse, prevention measures, and steps to be taken for the eradication of drug menace.

Principal of Gandhi Memorial College, Aijaz Ahmad Hakak, lauded the efforts of DIPR’s Cultural Unit Kashmir for organizing impactful awareness programs across the valley. He emphasized the importance of saving the youth from the clutches of drug addiction. Syed Shakeel Shan, Assistant Cultural Officer, Cultural Unit Kashmir, welcomed the guests and reiterated the unit’s commitment to organizing awareness programs on critical social issues.

A short film prepared by the Cultural Unit Kashmir ‘Badhte Qadam’ on the alarming situation of drug menace was also screened on the occasion.

The event was well-received by the students, teachers and staff of the college. Mementos and certificates of appreciation were presented to the students by the Cultural Unit Kashmir, in recognition of their outstanding efforts in spreading awareness about the dangers of drug addiction.

Student speakers, Abid, Syed Zulfiqar and Nida bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions in the speech competition.

The event was part of the Cultural Unit Kashmir’s ongoing campaign to raise awareness about critical social issues, particularly among the youth.