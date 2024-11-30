DIPR’s Cultural Unit bids adieu to GM Bhat Anzwali

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 30: The Cultural Unit Kashmir of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) J&K, Saturday organized a farewell function to bid adieu to Ghulam Mohammad Bhat Anzwali, a renowned Sufi singer, who retired as a Music Instructor.

Joint Director Information Kashmir, Mohammad Aslam; Deputy Director PR, Ahsan ul Haque Chishti; Cultural Officer, Burhan Hussain; and other officers and employees of the department were present on the occasion to pay tribute to Anzwali’s dedication and contributions to the field of music.

The farewell function was a testament to the respect and admiration Anzwali commands in the cultural fraternity. His legacy as a Sufi singer and music instructor will continue to inspire future generations.

Joint Director Information Kashmir, Mohammad Aslam paid glowing tributes to retiring Music Instructor Ghulam Mohammad Bhat Anzwali describing Anzwali as an ‘asset to the department’ who has worked diligently throughout his service career. He appreciated Anzwali’s dedication to serving the rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

Cultural Officer, Burhan Hussain, while admiring the unforgettable contributions of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat Anzwali, said, Anzwali sahab has always been a humble and down-to-earth person, who is not only an able Sufi singer but also a skilled Sarangi nawaz. His treasure trove of achievements is a testament to his dedication and passion for music.

AECO Syed Shakeel Shan lauded Anzwali’s exceptional talent in Sufi folk singing and his specialization in sarangi playing. He fondly remembered the pleasant days spent with the retiree and acknowledged his invaluable contributions to the department.

The farewell function was organized by the Cultural Unit Kashmir to honor Anzwali’s remarkable service and commitment to promoting the arts.