JAMMU, MARCH 26: Adding another inspirational story of the change makers in the “Inspire Gen Z” programme, the 13th episode with the former Indian and international cricketer, Suresh Raina has been released on Department of Information and Public Relation’s (DIPR) all Social Media Handles and its official website.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Inspire Gen Z” is a digital show created by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) to engage, entertain and inspire the youth of J&K.

Suresh Raina in a candid interview with the host of the show Rashid Andrabi, has shared his experiences as a cricketer, his journey and emotional connection with Jammu & Kashmir, Suresh Raina was born and brought up in Lucknow but his family belongs to Rainawari area of Kashmir .

In the conversation, Suresh Raina talked about his areas of interest and said that he loves singing, cooking and spending time with the kids. While talking about the bad phase of his life after he got knee injury in 2005, Raina said that the one year of rehab period after my surgery was the toughest part of my cricket life. I remained positive and learnt a lot from my father and successfully came out of that difficult phase. My father was my coach, friend and much more to me, he guided me throughout this difficult time, Raina added.

Calling Jammu & Kashmir as the most beautiful place in the world, Suresh Raina said the hospitality of the people of J&K is excellent and have spent long time in Kashmir with family and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about his writing passion and recently launched book ‘Believe: What Life and Cricket Taught Me’ along with cricket writer Bharat Sundaresan, he said that the motive behind this book was to tell my story to everyone how a small town boy realized his dream of being a successful cricketer and people must learn from my journey. I am really thankful to the people that they liked my book.

As a message to the budding cricketers and other sportspersons, Suresh Raina advised them to only do hard work as there is no shortcut in the life. If you seriously want to achieve your dreams, just follow your passion and believe in yourself, he added.