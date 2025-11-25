DIPR promotes J&K Film policy







JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government, through Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), participated in 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held at Goa.

The J&K Government was represented by Commissioner Secretary Information, M Raju; Director Information, Nitish Rajora; Joint Director Information (Hqrs), Dr. Zahoor Ahmad; Joint Director Information Jammu Deepak Dubey; Nodal Officer, J&K Film Policy Maheer Thakur and Cultural Officer Kashmir, Burhan Hussain at the grand film festival.

During the festival, a grand J&K Pavillion was established in WAVES Film Bazaar to promote J&K Film Policy, lay red carpet for the aspiring filmmakers to shoot in picturesque Jammu and Kashmir .

Speaking on the festival, Director Information Nitish Rajora said that the DIPR particularly promoted the J&K Film Policy 2024 during the festival, with main purpose of promoting Jammu &Kashmir as premier film shooting destination in the country and across the globe. He highlighted that the New Film Policy 2024 aims to promote large-scale Bollywood and international shoots in Kashmir.

The Director further said that the DIPR also utilised this platform to promote Art, Culture, Cuisines as well as famed tourist destinations of Jammu and Kashmir during the festival. He added that more than 500 visitors interacted with the officers of DIPR at J&K Pavillion of WAVES Film Bazaar and enquired about various aspects of film shootings in J&K. He added that the visitors exchanged contacts with the representatives of DIPR and expressed their willingness for visiting J&K for film shootings.

During the knowledge series session on the sidelines of IFFI 2025, Director Information also interacted with the filmmakers and gave a presentation on J&K Film Policy 2024, to promote Film Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pertinently, through J&K Film Policy 2024, the government is promoting the UT as a prime shooting destination and woo the filmmakers to visit J&K for film shooting.

Under the J&K Film Policy, 2024, Film Permissions are being given through online single window portal. The J&K Government provides 5-10% subsidy for Films, 10-15% subsidy for Documentary/Web-Series and Extra Incentives for Films/Documentaries/Web-Series which promote Jammu and Kashmir or are of patriotic theme.