DIPR organises vaccination drive for journalists; around 100 inoculated in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: As part of a vaccination drive launched by the Government, the J&K Information Department Wednesday organized a vaccination camp for media persons at the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Srinagar.

As many as 100 media persons coming in the age group 18-44 age group were vaccinated at the Media Complex of DIPR. The vaccination drive is being conducted on the directions of Director Information & PR Rahul Pandey. The journalists working in all districts of J&K are also being vaccinated at District headquarters.

The media persons working for international, national and vernacular press organizations got first dose of the vaccine during the drive. Those inoculated with anti covid-19 vaccine included reporters, photojournalists, sub- editors, editors and many journalists working with both print and electronic media outlets.

Speaking on the importance of holding vaccination for journalists, Haris Ahmad Handoo Joint Director Information said that media persons have been categorised as a priority group for vaccination by the Government and nature of their duties is such that they come in public contact during reporting, that is why this high-risk group is being vaccinated on priority,”.

He said that the Information department in coordination with the Department of Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization and Health department shall ensure all media persons get vaccinated. The vaccination teams are being deployed by the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar in this regard.

Information department has urged all journalists working with print, electronic media to come forward for vaccination as it is important for their safety and their families as they have to perform their professional duties everywhere and require protection from the risk of contracting infection.

Later, JD Information thanked District Administration, Health & Family Welfare departments for deploying a dedicated team of doctors and paramedics for the vaccination drive.

Earlier vaccination drives have also been conducted for working journalists and staff associated with Media Organizations on 27th March and 22nd May at Press Club and another vaccination camp for Media was organized by District Administration Srinagar at Press Enclave on 25th May.