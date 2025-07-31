DIPR organises plays at GGHSS Zadibal, Amira Kadal

SRINAGAR, JULY 31: In continuation of the Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan, Cultural Unit Srinagar of the Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), in collaboration with the Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Zadibal Srinagar, and Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Amira Kadal Srinagar organized two separate impactful short plays within the school premises raising awareness on consequences of drug abuse.

At GGHSS Amira Kadal, a compelling short play was performed aimed at raising awareness on the devastating impact of drug addiction.

The play, performed by a local artist group, effectively portrayed the emotional, psychological, and social fallout of substance abuse, drawing strong emotional responses from the audience. The students were deeply moved by the performance and expressed a desire to see more such initiatives in the future.

Principal of the institution underscored the role of schools in spreading awareness and guiding the youth toward a healthy lifestyle.

Burhan Hussain, Cultural Officer DIPR, emphasized the role of cultural engagement in community sensitization and praised the students for their enthusiastic participation. The programme concluded with a pledge by staff and students to combat drug abuse and foster a clean, drug-free society. Similarly at GGHSS Zadibal, a short play focusing on drug de-addiction and its social consequences was delivered by a local artist group. Their moving performance portrayed the emotional and psychological toll of substance abuse, striking a powerful chord with the students and faculty alike.

Principal of the institution stressed the urgent need to raise awareness about the growing drug menace, particularly among school-going youth.

Burhan Hussain, Cultural Officer, DIPR, highlighted how performing arts serve as an effective medium to shape public understanding and instill values of responsibility and health. The programme concluded with a pledge by students and staff to work collectively towards building a drug-free society, reinforcing the message of awareness, prevention, and solidarity.