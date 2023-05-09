SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government has named Joint Director of Information Mohommad Aslam as the nodal officer and single point of contact (SPOC) for the forthcoming G20 summit.

A JKAS officer, Aslam will be responsible for ensuring proper implementation of the comprehensive media plan prepared by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) for proper coverage of the G20 event.

Aslam will also be responsible for ensuring proper coordination and liaison with the tourism department and other stakeholders as required.

The order was issued today by Prena Puri, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Information Department.

Known for his impeccable integrity, Aslam has proven his mettle during his tenure in different departments. Since he took over the responsibilities at the DIPR, the department has seen many activities which evoked praise from the media fraternity.

Media persons have welcomed his appointment at a time when information flow is necessary to highlight the positive Jammu and Kashmir.