DIPR holds awareness progs against drug menace

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 23: Continuing the series of awareness programmes under the banner of ‘Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan,’ the Cultural Unit Srinagar, Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) today organized impactful events at Abu Seena Educational Institute Safa Kadal Srinagar and Shaheen Public School Sekidafar Eidgah Srinagar.

The highlight of the programmes were short plays carrying a strong aim and message against drug abuse, which drew wide appreciation from both students and staff for its powerful theme of drug abuse awareness, prevention, and social responsibility.

The programme also featured a pledge ceremony and motivational address by the Cultural Officer Srinagar, who emphasized the need for collective efforts to combat the menace of drugs and guide the youth towards a brighter future.

Principals of both the institutions expressed gratitude to the Cultural Unit Srinagar for choosing their schools as part of this meaningful campaign.