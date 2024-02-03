DIPR Cultural Unit hosts symposium

JAMMU: Cultural Unit, Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu today organised Symposium on the topic “Uses and Abuses of Social Media” at Government Girls High School Shiv Nagar, Udhampur.

The symposium was organized to aware the students regarding uses and abuses of social media. As many as 10 students participated in the competition.

The students presented valuable information on the topic and were judged on parameters of Pronunciation, Modulation of Voice, Factual Representation, confidence etc.

Sudha Sharma, Karuna Gupta and Seema Bharti were the Judges. The 1st position was bagged by Mehak, 2nd position was secured by Sidra, while 3rd Position was secured by Rano. Consolation prizes were given to Meenakshi and Isha.

Speaking on the occasion, the Headmaster of the School, Nek Ram Sharma educated the students regarding the topic and appreciated the Department of Information & Public Relations for organising the event in the school.

Among others, staff members and a large number of students witnessed the programme. The program conducted under the supervision of Cultural Officer Jammu, Nasir Ahmed Khan. Dr. Vinod Kumar anchored the program.