SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 20: The Officers & Officials of Department of Information & Public Relations, (DIPR) Kashmir today condoled the sad demise of Advocate Naseem, Brother-in-law of the District Information Officer Baramulla Iftakhar Naseem, who passed away after a breif illness at Srinagar.

In this regard, a condolence meeting was held under the chairmanship of Joint Director Information Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari and was attended by Deputy Director Information, Ahsan ul Haq Chishti; Cultural Officer Burhan Hussain besides other officers and officials of the department. The officers & officials on the occasion extended heartfelt condolences & expressed solidarity with Iftakhar Naseem and bereaved family at this hour of grief & sorrow.

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting was also held at the District Information Office, Baramulla, where officials and colleagues observed a moment of silence and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. They also conveyed their prayers for the strength and patience to the bereaved family to endure this irreparable loss. The officers & officials of the department expressed their unwavering support to the DIO and his family, praying to the Almighty Allah to bestow his mercy upon the deceased and grant him highest place in Jannah.