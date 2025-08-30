DIPR bids adieu to Ajeet Singh

JAMMU, AUGUST 30: The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) today accorded a warm farewell to Ajeet Singh, In-charge Information Assistant on his superannuation at a function, held here on Saturday.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Joint Director Information Jammu, Deepak Dubey (JKAS); Deputy Director (HQ/PR), Ashu Kumari (JKAS); Youth Information Officer, Monika Sambyal (JKAS); Field Publicity Officer, Mukesh Kumar (JKAS); besides officials of the department.

Speaking on the occasion, the officers lauded the dedication and sincerity with which Ajeet Singh served the department during his tenure spanning over three decades. They extended their best wishes for his good health and a prosperous post-retirement life.